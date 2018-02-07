Delhi kidnapping case: Five year old Vihan Gupta rescued after 12 days, 1 kidnapper killed in shootout

It was an emotional moment for the parents of five-year-old Vihan Gupta. They could finally get a glimpse of their son, 12 days after he was abducted and taken to a rented flat in Shalimar City apartment complex in Ghaziabad.

It was an emotional moment for the parents of five-year-old Vihan Gupta. They could finally get a glimpse of their son, 12 days after he was abducted and taken to a rented flat in Shalimar City apartment complex in Ghaziabad. On Monday night, after a brief exchange of fire, the child was rescued by a team of the Crime Branch. One accused was killed, while two others have been arrested by police.

As per The Indian Express report, the boy was so scared that he had to be convinced that he is safe. “The kidnappers instilled fear in the child the first few days so he wouldn’t cry, which could attract the attention of neighbours. After that, the kidnappers employed a friendly technique. One accused, Pankaj, befriended the child, and would also let him watch cartoon channels on TV. But for the last three-four days, the child had been crying more and asking for his parents,” a crime branch source was quoted as saying by IE.

However, a very heart-touching gesture was witnessed when the after the rescue operation, the child hugged a police officer and cried. “Once the police managed to convince him that he was safe, the child hugged a police officer and cried,” added the source.

At 7.50 am on January 25, two gun-toting men barged into a school bus in GTB Enclave area, shot at the driver and kidnapped the child, in front of his eight-year-old sister and other students. Three days later, the family received a ransom call.

Police said the accused, Nitin Sharma, took the house on rent for Rs 10,500 a month with his wife, one and a half years ago. A woman’s clothes and jewellery were also recovered from the house and police are probing the role of Sharma’s girlfriend. Residents of Shalimar City apartments said they feared an anti-terror operation might be taking place at Shalimar City’s flat number 505 when they first heard a gunfire around midnight. The complex houses 1,050 flats, most of them are two-bedroom ones. There are two entry and exit gates, with security guards at each.