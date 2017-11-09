Delhi Job Fair: Arvind Kejriwal-led government gives 8288 on the spot jobs

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal. (Source: PTI)

The Delhi government gave on the spot jobs to 8288 youngsters in its Mega Job Fair which is currently being held at the Thyagraj Stadium of the national capital. This is the third such fair being organised by the Delhi government. It had shortlisted 25787 candidates and out of this, 8288 youngsters were given jobs. The fair was inaugurated by Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal. “74 companies have participated to fill 11,500 vacancies. About 36,000 vacancies at different levels are lying vacant in various departments of the Delhi government,” a statement by the government said.

“I will urge the L-G to give approval for filling up these posts… the government has planned to arrange for training and placement/employment to 70,000 youth by opening 70 world-class skill centers in Delhi,” the Delhi CM had said at the inauguration. During this fair, people with various qualifications varied from ‘illiterate’ to ‘MBA’ are being offered jobs. From security guards, pantry boys and kitchen helpers to graphic designers, marketing agents and telly callers, people from all domains took part in the fair.

“The Delhi government is committed to arranging better job opportunities for the young, aspiring and qualified youth. My government has planned to arrange for training and placement or employment to 70,000 youth by opening 70 world-class skill centres in Delhi. With a capacity of 1,000 each, 70 such centres will be made available for imparting skills and training and 100% placement,” Kejriwal added. The Delhi chief minister added that at present the government has developed one world-class skill centre at Vivek Vihar and targeted the opening of 25 such skill centres by August next year.

Speaking about the fair, senior Aam Aadmi Party leader Gopal Rai said that a large number of people turned up for the fair. He said students from other states also took part in the fair. Rai further added that more fairs like this should be organised.