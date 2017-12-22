Delhi Jahangirpuri Shocker: Woman gangraped by five ‘friends’ including four juveniles at knife point

A woman was gangraped by five friends including four juveniles in Delhi’ Jahangirpuri (Source: PTI)

Delhi Jahangirpuri Gangrape: In yet another shocking incident against women in the national capital, a 22-year-old woman was allegedly gangraped by a group of five friends in Jahangirpuri area of northwest Delhi. Among the accused, four are juveniles and they have been apprehended, police said. According to Delhi police, the woman, who is a resident of Jahangirpuri, had recently befriended a juvenile staying nearby. The woman told police that she was invited by him to his home for a party on Wednesday. The juvenile’s four friends also joined them. She alleged that the five accused forced her to consume liquor and gangraped her.

“The woman and one of the juveniles had recently become friends. He invited her to a party at his home in E-block, Jahangirpuri, on Wednesday evening. When the woman arrived, the juvenile’s four friends were already there,” a senior police officer was quoted as saying by The Indian Express.

“Afterwards, they allegedly held her hostage for around five hours and gangraped her at knife-point. Around 1.30 am, they asked her to leave and threatened her with dire consequences if she told anyone about the incident. The woman approached police and was taken to Babu Jagjivan Ram Hospital, where medical examination confirmed she was raped,” a police officer said.

According to PTI, the woman, who works at a private firm, told police that the accused threatened her with dire consequences and held her hostage for around five hours. They asked her not to inform anyone about the incident to anyone. However, the woman approached the police and a case was registered against the five accused, they said. Police said that all the accused were identified. While one of the accused was arrested, the four juveniles were apprehended.

“One of the accused, aged 22, was produced before a city court on Thursday. The court sent him to 14-day judicial custody in Tihar Jail. The four others were produced before the Juvenile Justice Board and sent to a correction home,” the officer said.