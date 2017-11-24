Delhi illegal parking surprise: Rs 52,000 challan handed over by cops, highest penalty till date

The fine was so huge because it included a storage fee of Rs 47,900 that was charged by the corporation as a part of the challan. (Photo: IE)

Top News Interest rates are rising; why this will not be easy to handle for Narendra Modi government

Illegal parking on the roadside in South Delhi’s Chattarpur area on Thursday cost a trailer truck a penalty of Rs 52,000. This is the highest amount of fine that has ever been imposed on a single vehicle by the South Delhi Municipal Corporation till date. The fine was charged against the vehicle during a joint drive of the Delhi Government’s transport department and the Delhi Traffic Police against all the illegally parked vehicles. The trailer that was parked on the roadside in the Chattarpur area now has to pay a sum total of Rs 52,410, according to a Times of India report. The fine was so huge because it included a storage fee of Rs 47,900 that was charged by the corporation as a part of the challan.

The South Delhi Municipal Corporation along with the Delhi Traffic Police has been running a drive against illegal parking in the capital area for a few months now, however, the drive was joined by the state government’s transport department’s enforcement wing from Wednesday only. A total of 97 vehicles have been prosecuted by the transport department in the last two days, out of which 78 were buses. An official of the department while talking about the same said that they are targeting big vehicles such as the cranes, trucks, buses, trailers and other. These vehicles are being fined and their challan is being issued by the corporation.

Deputy commissioner of south zone, SDMC, Viswender Kumar while talking about the drive was quoted saying that the drive has been running for the past few months and now they have intensified it so as to catch the big fishes on the road. The fine imposed on the trailer truck has been laid out according to the rules of the Delhi Municipal Corporation Act which includes several components one of which is the storage fee and all of this is calculated according to the weight of the vehicle.

A senior south corporation official while explaining the challan said that for example if a car weighs 500 kg, then the storage fee will be Rs 500 which will then be multiplied by the number of days it is stored in their custody. The composition and lifting fees are fixed at Rs 3,750 and Rs 750, respectively. He added that if the car is brought in a damaged condition, then the composition fee is Rs 1,500, according to the report.