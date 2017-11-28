Delhi hit by Railways train cancellations, Bengaluru sees flight disruptions as fog affects operations (Image Source Reuters) Top News Are you LIC policy holder? Your money may be lost if you don't read this important notice The fog and smog conditions continue to prevail in north India due to which 24 Indian Railways trains got delayed, 3 were rescheduled and 4 others cancelled in Delhi on Tuesday. The reason affecting the operations of trains was low visibility. Delhi is not the only city facing fog conditions. Bengaluru airport was also impacted due to fog and operations of airlines were affected, delaying 27 flights departing from the city’s airport. Five flights were diverted as the operations were suspended between 4:45 am to 5:30 am on Tuesday morning.

Indian Railways on Monday decided to cancel as many as 46 trains between December 1 and February 13. This has been done keeping in mind the foggy conditions in north India. The national transporter has devised "a detailed plan for cancellation and frequency reduction of trains traversing through fog-affected areas" to manage train operations, according to a statement from the Railway Board to all general managers. Some of the trains that were cancelled are Agra Intercity Express, 12179 Lucknow Junction-Agra Cantt. Express, 15209 Saharsa-Amritsar Express, 14674 Amritsar-Jainagar Shaheed Express and Lucknow-Anand Vihar Express. Trains such as the Jainagar-New Delhi Express, Azamgarh-Delhi Kaifiyat Express, Barauni-Ambala Hariharnath Express will remain suspended on every Thursday between December 1 and February 13. The Jainagar-Amritsar Express will also not ply on Fridays between December 1 and February 13.