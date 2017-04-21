Delhi High Court to hear Najeeb Ahmed missing case

The Delhi High Court will on Friday continue to hear the Najeeb Ahmed missing case. Nine students of the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) were earlier asked to appear before a Delhi court in connection with the case.

“The student had gone missing in October 2016; it is February now. Nearly four months have gone by and none of the leads are going anywhere. We asked for a polygraph test as the other leads have not yielded any results,” the court observed. The High Court was hearing an application by one of the nine students, who are suspects in the case, seeking recall of the High Court’s order dated December 14 and December 22, 2016.

The application had alleged that by means of these two orders, the court was regulating the manner of investigation which was prejudicing the probe and violating their rights under Articles 21 and 22 of the Constitution. The applicant had also challenged a notice issued to him by the Delhi Police to appear before the trial court to give consent for lie-detector test. The Delhi Government’s counsel opposed the application, stating that the same student had moved a similar plea through another lawyer earlier and the High Court on January 23 disposed it off by asking the student to come forward.

A habeas corpus plea was moved by Najeeb’s mother Fatima Nafees, who sought direction to trace her son who has been missing since the intervening night of October 14-15. 27-year-old Najeeb, a first year M.Sc. student went missing from his JNU hostel, allegedly after a row with members of RSS student wing Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP).