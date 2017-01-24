Delhi High Court to hear DCW salary matter

The Delhi High Court will on Tuesday hear the salary matter of the Delhi Commission for Women. (Reuters)

The Delhi High Court will on Tuesday hear the salary matter of the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW). The High Court earlier on January 18 directed the DCW to pay 50 percent salary arrears of 35 of its staffers and provide records of staff appointed by it without approval of the Lieutenant Governor.

The order came on a day DCW chief Swati Maliwal was summoned as an accused in a case of alleged irregularities in the recruitment process of the women’s panel, with a lower court directing Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB) to further probe and identify her associates in the crime. The direction to pay the salary of the 35 DCW employees, including several legal counsellors, support staff and a psychologist, came after a plea was moved to include them in the petition seeking payment of salaries after 62 workers were granted a similar relief on December 22 last year.

During the last date of hearing, Maliwal had told the court that the employees were engaged as DCW was facing severe manpower shortage and the government had not met its staff requirements. The petitioners have claimed that with their help DCW has dealt with 11,696 complaints since July 2015 and in view of the credible work being done by the commission with their help, the Delhi government transferred 181 helpline programmes to them.