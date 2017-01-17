Delhi High Court seeks status report from BSF, CRPF and ITBP on food quality

Official sources said the Home Ministry seems to be unhappy with the interim report given by the BSF on its jawan Tej Bahadur Yadav’s complaint.

After the Ministry of Home Affairs directed Inspector General for a report on the quality of food and other requirements of jawans serving at the border, the Delhi High Court today sought it’s on a plea seeking its status report. A jawan had uploaded a video on Facebook alleging that the seniors are corrupt jawans are served poor quality food along the LoC. A bench of Chief Justice G Rohini and Justice Sangeeta Dhingra Sehgal also issued notice to Border Security Force (BSF), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Central Industrial, Security Force (CISF), Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) and Assam Rifles seeking their stand on the allegation of poor quality food being given to jawans.

The Chief Justices have also directed the BSF to produce the investigation report and the steps it has taken to level the allegations posed by the BSF jawan Tej Bahadur Yadav. Advocate Gaurang Kanth, who appeared for BSF, informed the court that BSF has already done an on-the-spot inspection after the incident. The bench said, “The steps have already been taken by respondent 2 (BSF) in this regard. However, we would like to see their report. Whatever report you have, place before the court on next date of hearing, February 27.”

You May Also Like To Watch:

Kanth submitted the report which read, ‘Things are in order. We have found nothing as was alleged by Yadav. However, we are further looking into the issue.’ The bench refused to issue any direction towards action against Yadav, as was sought by the petitioner.. The petition was filed by Puran Chand Arya, a former central government employee. The public interest litigation (PIL) sought direction to MHA to submit a status report with respect to all paramilitary forces in India over allegations of the BSF jawan.

Another PIL which soughts to depute higher officers to supervise cooking of proper healthy food and its distribution was filed by advocate Abhishek Kumar Choudhary. It highlights the allegations about insufficient and bad quality of food provided to jawans, citing the fundamental Right to Equality (Article 14) and Life (Article 21). It says that the decision of the bench should not hamper the morale of the force and also asks for clarity on ration procurement, food preparation and servings to various categories of officers.