Delhi High Court refrains from passing order on plea over demonetisation

The Delhi High Court has refrained from passing any order on a plea by a US citizen seeking direction to the RBI to accept Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 currency notes, which were discontinued post demonetisation. Justice Hima Kohli did not examine the issue after the Centre informed it that the matter related to demonetisation is pending for consideration before the Supreme Court.

The central government’s counsel informed the high court that her plea can’t be entertained since the apex court has already clarified that no other court shall entertain, hear or decide any writ petition/proceedings on the issue. Taking note of this, the court allowed the petitioner to withdraw her petition and move the apex court.

Harjot Kaur Rajpal, suffering from cancer, had approached the court for relief on the ground that despite the Reserve Bank of India’s assurance, she was not given any assistance in exchanging her old notes to the tune of Rs 92,000.

The woman, having an Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) card, contended that she holds a US passport and lives there.

She also owns a property in Delhi for which she frequently visits the capital.

She, through her counsel, had informed the court that she is a cancer patient and undergoing regular treatment in the USA.

Her counsel had further submitted that the woman was in the USA from the date the currency was demonetised in November 2016 until her arrival here on February 4, 2017. The plea had said that this fact was even evident from her passport.