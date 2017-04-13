Delhi High Court no to Tata housing project

A Division Bench led by Justice G Rohini held that the permissions given by Sukhna gram panchayat. (PTI)

In a setback to the Tata Camelot Housing Project that falls in the Sukhna catchment area, the Delhi High court on Wednesday cancelled clearances given to the `2,000-crore controversial multi-storey Chandigarh-based housing apartments project.

A Division Bench led by Justice G Rohini held that the permissions given by Sukhna gram panchayat and the UT government for the development of township near the Sukhna lake were invalid and not in consonance with the environment and town planning laws. However, it said that the company can approach the Centre for fresh environmental and other clearances required for projects falling under the A category.

The Supreme Court had earlier in 2013 asked the Delhi HC to see if the project was located into the catchment area of the lake. The top court had then set aside a Punjab & Haryana High Court order of August 21, 2013 which had cleared decks for the housing project, subject to the clearances from the concerned authorities. It had also stayed the construction of the project.

The controversial multi-crore Tata Camelot Housing Project, being developed by Tata Housing Company and Hash builders, had been proposed on 53 acre of land, which would have around 2,000 flats in 19 buildings ranging between 12 and 30 storeys. The proposed cost of the two bedroom flats is around `1 crore and the three-bedroom flats is `1.5 crore.