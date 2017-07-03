Delhi High Court launches helpline number for litigants

The helpline number 1888 is being made functional by the Delhi High Court after it was allotted by the Ministry of Communication. (PTI)

The Delhi High Court on Monday launched a first-of-its-kind dedicated helpline number 1888 to provide litigants easy access to justice. Starting with providing wheelchair assistance to differently-abled litigants to traverse the passage into and through the court premises, the helpline number would be used over the course of time for dispensation of multifunctional information. The four-digit helpline number was launched in order to provide easy access to justice to litigants, said Acting Chief Justice Gita Mittal while launching it at a function in the court complex. The litigants can make advance reservation for a facility by calling the helpline number or sending an SMS to it. An e-mail facility has also been provided for making reservation for the wheelchair. The helpline is proposed to be used over a time also for providing information pertaining to listing and filing of cases, information to the parties after verification of their cases, information with respect to legal aid, arbitration and other connected matters. The helpline number 1888 is being made functional by the Delhi High Court after it was allotted by the Ministry of Communication.