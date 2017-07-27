Delhi High Court junks plea against release of Madhur Bhandarkar’s Indu Sarkar

Merely stating that one is a strong believer of Gandhi’s does not give a right to seek a stay on the release of the film, it said. (Reuters)

The Delhi High Court today dismissed a plea seeking revocation of the censor board clearance given to Bollywood film Indu Sarkar, a film based on 1975-1977 Emergency. Merely stating that one is a strong believer of Gandhi’s does not give a right to seek a stay on the release of the film, it said.A bench of Acting Chief Justice Gita Mittal and Justice C Hari Shankar also said that a similar plea has been dismissed by the Bombay High Court, so there is no ground for disagreeing with the findings of that court.”The petition is dismissed,” it added.

The petition, filed by a lawyer Ujjawal Anand Sharma, claimed that the movie directed by Madhur Bhandarkar depicted late Indira Gandhi and her late son Sanjay in a bad light and was a “propaganda film”.It also claimed that the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) did not insist upon an NOC on the grounds that the movie does not mention the names of Indira Gandhi or Sanjay Gandhi.The movie is scheduled for release tomorrow.