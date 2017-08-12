Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain says power tariffs will not increase, come what may

He has assured that even this year the tariffs will remain unchanged and the calculations for the same has been submitted to the DERC. (IE)

Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain during the Assembly on Friday said that there will be no hike in the power tariffs despite the private power discoms approaching the DERC for an increase in tariff. Indian Express reported that during a heated discussion in the Assembly yesterday, Jain had mentioned that the power tariffs will not be increased for the third time in a row, whatsoever maybe the case. He has assured that even this year the tariffs will remain unchanged and the calculations for the same has been submitted to the DERC. Express quoted Jain saying, ” We have made our calculations and submitted it to the DERC. We will make sure that there is no tariff hike even this year. The BJP is trying something opposite, which is to effect a hike.”

The private power discoms have been incurring heavy losses and have approached DERC for a tariff hike. Opposition leader Vijender Gupta raised the point during the Assembly discussion and wanted to know the status of Business Plan Regulation so that discoms will be able to file fresh petition to which Jain has not yet responded.

It was in 2014, that the power tariffs had been hiked by 5% which according to the discom was far less than their actual requirement. The DERC has already started its annual exercise of tariff revision and held one round of discussion regarding the demands of the discoms. In the meeting, the discoms submitted their aggregate revenue requirement as: BSES Rajdhani — Rs 9,052 crore; BSES Yamuna — Rs 4,892 crore and Tata Power — Rs 7,680 crore.