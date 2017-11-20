Delhi HC to hear plea against Farooq Abdullah over his PoK remarks

Abdullah had on November 11 said that PoK belonged to Pakistan and “this won’t change” no matter how many wars India and Pakistan fight. (PTI)

The Delhi High Court today agreed to hear a PIL seeking action against National Conference President Farooq Abdullah for his reported controversial remarks on Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). A bench of Acting Chief Justice Gita Mittal and C Hari Shankar listed the matter for tomorrow after the counsel for the petitioner sought urgent hearing of the plea. The bench earlier declined to hear the matter today itself saying there was no “crisis” or urgency. “It cannot be done today. Why can’t it wait for tomorrow or day after tomorrow,” the bench told the petitioner. The plea, filed by Delhi-based Maulana Ansar Raza who claims to be a social activist, has sought “immediate investigation” and “arrest” of the Srinagar MP alleging that he has favoured Pakistan and insulted India. It has alleged that Abdullah has been making “such controversial remarks and statements by which the nation and its people feel ashamed of such persons being Indian citizens”. The petition, filed through lawyer Nawal Kishore Jha, has said the NC chief should be tried for penal offences including sedition and treason under the IPC and the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and the Intelligence Bureau be also asked to probe the entire issue.

Abdullah had on November 11 said that PoK belonged to Pakistan and “this won’t change” no matter how many wars India and Pakistan fight. “I tell them in plain terms — not only the people of India, but also to the world — that the part (of J&K) which is with Pakistan (PoK) belongs to Pakistan and this side to India. This won’t change.Let them fight how many wars they want to. This won’t change,” Abdullah had said.