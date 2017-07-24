Delhi HC to hear DDCA defamation case against Arvind Kejriwal today

Jaitley’s application contends that Kejriwal’s intention is to delay the conclusion of recording of evidence by posing irrelevant questions, which are designed to be insulting and annoying. (Image: PTI)

The hearing in the plea by Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley seeking recording of evidence in a time-bound, fair, dignified, and bonafide manner in the defamation case against Arvind Kejriwal in the Delhi & District Cricket Association (DDCA) case will continue on Monday. Jaitley’s application contends that Kejriwal’s intention is to delay the conclusion of recording of evidence by posing irrelevant questions, which are designed to be insulting and annoying. Earlier on July 18, the court had sought reply from Kejriwal on Jaitley’s application in the case. Jaitley moved an application seeking directions to expedite the recording of evidence in a time bound, fair, dignified and bonafide manner in the ongoing civil defamation case for Rs. 10 crore against Kejriwal.

The application also states that in the last session of cross examination, Senior Advocate Ram Jethmalani had called the applicant a ‘crook,’ after which applicant categorically stated that he would aggravate the charges against Kejriwal, if the abusive statement were made under his instructions. On July 7, the Delhi High Court had issued a notice to Jaitley over the application filed by Kejriwal in this matter.

Jaitley had filed a criminal defamation suit against Kejriwal and five other Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders including Ashutosh, Kumar Vishwas, Sanjay Singh, Raghav Chaddha and Deepak Bajpai. In his complaint, Jaitley had accused Kejriwal and others of defaming him in a controversy regarding the DDCA and sought Rs 10 crore as damages. Jaitley was president of the DDCA for over a decade.