Delhi HC suggests pollution check of vehicles on roads

The Delhi government’s lawyer, Satyakam, told the bench that there were “enforcement issues”.

The Delhi High Court today asked the traffic police and the transport department of the AAP government to check whether vehicles on Delhi roads were compliant with pollution norms, saying there was a rampant violation of rules.

“There has to be some checking. Rules are being violated rampantly,” a bench of Acting Chief Justice Gita Mittal and Justice C Hari Shankar said and asked the authorities why checks were not being carried out on a regular basis.

The court also observed that the police was not vigilant even with regard to violation of traffic rules as people can been seen talking on phones while driving.

The court’s observations on pollution checks assumes significance in the wake of heightened pollution levels in the national capital which has been covered by a thick blanket of smog for several days at a stretch.

The observations by the bench came during the hearing of a PIL seeking ban on buses from other states in the capital by private operators in contravention of the law.

The plea has alleged inaction on the part of the transport department and the police.

Delhi government today told the court that till November this year, it has prosecuted around 680 buses which were from other states but plying here without permit. Most of these buses were from Uttar Pradesh, it said.

The petition filed by Rashtriya Rajdhani Kshetra Tipahiya Chalak Union has claimed that a number of private buses and vehicles registered with the UP government, entered Delhi from different entry points and carry passengers without proper permits.