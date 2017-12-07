Delhi HC seeks responses from Centre, DGCA on allegations over pilot fatigue

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday sought responses from DGCA on a PIL alleging deliberate and callous variations in the flight duty time limitations (FDTL) of pilots resulting in fatigue.

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday sought responses from the Centre and the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on a PIL alleging deliberate and callous variations in the flight duty time limitations (FDTL) of pilots resulting in fatigue. It also asked the regulator to place before it norms on the flying hours of pilots, their flight and duty timings and whether there was any law that allowed pilots to fly over eight hours. A bench comprising acting Chief Justice Gita Mittal and Justice C Hari Shankar, while issuing notice to the Centre and DGCA, said: “This is very dangerous. These are matters where you (the Centre and the DGCA) need to take steps.” The HC asked the aviation regulator if there was any rule which could allow extension of flying time beyond eight hours. It further said that the onus was on the regulator to grant or reject approval to airlines whose schedule called for pilots flying beyond eight hours.