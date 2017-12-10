Delhi HC seeks DDA reply on illegal religious structures near metro stations

It said that the illegal structures cause obstruction in free movement of pedestrians and vehicles. (PTI)

The Delhi High Court has sought response of the DDA and civic bodies here on a PIL for removal of illegal religious structures existing near metro stations. A bench of Acting Chief Justice Gita Mittal and Justice C Hari Shankar issued notice to the land owning agency and the civic bodies and sought a status report. It also asked the authorities to ensure that there are no encroachments on public land or near the metro stations, as pointed out by the petitioner. The court directed the agencies to place their status report before April 10 next year, the next date of hearing. The NGO Fight for Human Rights through its lawyer K R Chitra moved the court seeking direction to the agencies to initiate necessary steps to stop and discourage illegal construction and encroachments on public land and near metro stations. It also sought immediately removal or demolishing of illegal religious construction existing below Nirman Vihar and Sarita Vihar Metro stations here.

The plea alleged that there is a temple built illegally adjacent to the DTC bus stop in Defence Colony. It said that the illegal structures cause obstruction in free movement of pedestrians and vehicles.