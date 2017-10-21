Delhi HC decides to shift all labour courts from Karkardooma Court to Dwarka Court from November 6

In a circular issued by the Delhi High Court Registrar General, it has been mentioned that besides eight Labour Courts and an Industrial Tribunal, two Central Government Industrial Tribunals (CGIT) have also been shifted to the Dwarka court in south west Delhi. (PTI)

The Delhi High Court has decided to shift all Labour Courts and an Industrial Tribunal from the Karkardooma district courts to the Dwarka district courts from November 6. In a circular issued by the Delhi High Court Registrar General, it has been mentioned that besides eight Labour Courts and an Industrial Tribunal, two Central Government Industrial Tribunals (CGIT) have also been shifted to the Dwarka court in south west Delhi. No reason has been cited in the circular for shifting of the labour courts. “I am directed to inform you that in terms of the decision of the full court of this court (high court), eight Labour Courts, one Industrial Tribunal and two CGITs presently functioning in Karkardooma Court Complex are to be shifted to Dwarka Court Complex so as to make them functional with effect from November 6, 2017,” Delhi High Court Registrar General Dinesh Kumar Sharma said in the circular.

The circular also said that necessary steps be taken for shifting of these courts and to make them functional from Dwarka Court Complex from that day. It also said that proper intimation of the shifting be given to the lawyers, litigants, labour department and all other stakeholders. “It is also strictly ensured that no inconvenience is caused to the lawyers, litigants, department and other stakeholders,” it said. All the labour courts, which were earlier functional in different courts, were shifted at one place at Karkardooma Court in East Delhi which started functioning from May 15, 1993.