Delhi-Gurugram expressway: Kherki Daula toll plaza must go, says Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Saturday said that the Kherki Daula Toll Plaza on the Delhi-Gurugram expressway must go. (Source: PTI)

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Saturday said that the Kherki Daula Toll Plaza on the Delhi-Gurugram expressway must go. Interacting with media after inspecting progress of projects being implemented for allround development of Gurugram, Khattar said that the state government is making efforts for removing the toll plaza and a committee under the Chief Secretary is trying to reach an understanding between the stakeholders.

The Chief Minister also said that the work of enhancing the capacity of Badshahpur Drain was going on. He said that this year, arrangements would be made that the Hero Honda Chowk on NH-8 expressway is not flooded but by next year, the problem of water-logging there would become history due to the elaborate arrangements.

You might also want to see this:

Traffic was badly hit on NH 8 as well as city roads for nearly 24 hours during monsoon last year due water-logging on Hero Honda Chowk due to overflow of the Badshahpur drain after heavy rainfall. Asked about the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority, he said that the state government has in principle approved it and an act in this connection would be moved in the next assembly session.