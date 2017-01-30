Delhi govt likely to drop its bus fare cut proposal

The proposal was aimed at encouraging people to use public transport to combat air pollution in the national capital

The Delhi government is likely to drop its ambitious proposal to reduce fares of DTC and cluster buses by 75 per cent, days after Lt Governor Anil Baijal returned the file asking the AAP dispensation to reconsider it.

The proposal was aimed at encouraging people to use public transport to combat air pollution in the national capital

“The government wanted to implement the proposal to slash bus fares by 75 per cent, but Lt Governor had returned proposal to government for reconsideration.

“Also, as pollution has so far not reached ‘severe level’ in the capital, there is no need to reduce bus fares aimed at bringing it (the pollution level) down,” sources said.

The decision to bring down the fare to Rs 5 for non-AC buses and Rs 10 for AC buses had been announced by Delhi transport minister Satyendar Jain in December and the file was sent to the Lieutenant Governor (LG) for his approval.

However, Baijal had returned the proposal of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government for reconsideration.

Finance Department had also raised some objections over proposal citing poor financial condition of Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC).