Delhi govt approves installation of CCTV cameras in buses

In a bid to boost the safety measures for women, the Delhi government today approved a proposal to install CCTV cameras in all the DTC and cluster buses plying in the city. According to the government, the cost of the project, estimated to be around Rs 140 crore, would be borne by the Centre’s Nirbhaya Fund. The decision was taken at a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal at the Secretariat here. “The cabinet approved the Transport department’s proposal to authorise the DTC to invite tenders and sign an agreement for installation of CCTV cameras in 6,350 DTC and cluster buses, utilising the Nirbhaya Fund to be provided by the Centre,” a senior Delhi government official said. Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot said, “The cabinet has taken an important decision towards a safe and secure environment for the public, especially the women, in Delhi.”

DTC is a state-run agency while the cluster buses are operated by the Delhi Integrated Multi-Modal Transit System (DIMTS). Under the cluster system, private companies run their buses and are paid on the basis of the distance covered by the vehicles. Installing CCTV cameras in buses was one of the promises made by the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in the run-up to the 2015 Delhi Assembly election. The party won the polls with a mammoth majority.

During his first budget speech as finance minister, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia had proposed installation of CCTV cameras in all the DTC and cluster buses in the national capital, but its implementation was delayed for various reasons. “The objective is to make the women commuters feel safe,” said the official. Under the National Level Vehicle Security and Tracking System project, the Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has specified the details of the CCTV cameras to be installed in public vehicles. Currently, around 200 Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) buses have CCTV cameras. Each bus has three such cameras.