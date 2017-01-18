Delhi government to probe civic body finances

The Delhi assembly has passed a resolution to probe alleged mismanagement of finances in the civic bodies. (Source: IE image)

The Delhi assembly has passed a resolution to probe alleged mismanagement of finances in the civic bodies. The resolution was moved by Aam Admi Party leader Saurabh Bharadwaj who is currently a MLA from the Greater Kailash constituency.

Bharadwaj claimed that Municipal Corporations of Delhi have failed to pay the salaries of the employees despite receiving funds from the Delhi government. He also accused the civic bodies for refusing an audit despite claiming that they did not receive any funds from the government.

Bharadwaj lawyered for greater transparency and stated that the public has the right to now whether this money is being used. “We demand transparency from the MCDs. They are creating a perception that the government is not helping them and politicising the matter,” he said.

You may also want to watch:

The house also condemned the sorry state of affairs in the MCDs and approved the setting up of a fact-finding committee to look into the matter. The house specifically targeted the East and North Delhi municipal corporation for poor management. The committee will be led by director of local bodies and has to submit its report in the next house session.

The decision has come just three months before the general elections for the Municipal Corporations of Delhi. Even though all the three bodies: North, South and East are currently being headed by Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP), they receive their funding from the Aam Admi party-led Delhi government.

However, Delhi’s Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia warned that post the MCD elections in April, AAP will use the funds smartly and show BJP how to make the best use of them. “run corporations in just as much money as they get and show them (the BJP) how to do so,” he said.

Sisodia also added that people employed by MCDs do not belong to any political party and it is the duty of the government in power to take care of them.

Opposition on the other hand, has asked the AAP government to implement the recommendations of the fourth finance commission which will give corporation a bigger share in the collection of state taxes.