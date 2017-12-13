Delhi government to act tough against private schools hiking fees; seeks complaints from parents

The Delhi government has toughened its stand against private schools hiking fees citing implementation of the Seventh Pay Commission and called a meeting of all the MLAs and education department officials. (PTI)

Parents aggrieved with arbitrary fee hikes by private schools in the national capital will be able to register complaints with ‘Fees Anomaly Committees’ in each district with the Delhi government ordering disposal of the complaints within 90 days. The Delhi government has also decided to act tough against private schools hiking their fees, citing implementation of the Seventh Pay Commission and called a meeting of all the MLAs and education department officials. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia met at the Delhi Secretariat today following complaints from parents that schools have increased their fees and are asking for arrears. “Any parent or guardian aggrieved by the amount of fees or any other charge being levied by the school may register a complaint with the fee anomaly committee of respective district with a processing fees of Rs 100,” an official order said.

“All private schools are hereby directed to make available to the panel any record of the school and submit its accounts in the proforma as prescribed for the purpose. The committees shall examine and scrutinise the complaint within 90 days and submit its report to the office with its definite findings on the issue referred to it for their disposal,” it added. In the meeting scheduled tomorrow, the MLAs have been asked to get data regarding complaints against private schools in their area which have increased the fees.