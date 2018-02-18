Delhi government sets up ‘Schools of Excellence’ in Dwarka

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister and Education Minister Manish Sisodia on Saturday inaugurated two schools in Dwarka that come under the “schools of excellence” tag.

Fulfilling its promise of providing quality education in the national capital, Delhi government has finally forayed into introducing ‘schools of excellence.’ Delhi Deputy Chief Minister and Education Minister Manish Sisodia on Saturday inaugurated two schools in Dwarka that come under the “schools of excellence” tag. The new schools are touted as by the government to bring the state-run or government schools at par with private schools. The schools that were inaugurated by Sisodia are Rajkiya Pratibha Vikas Vidyalaya at Dwarka Sector 19 and the other is first ever English medium Delhi Government School of Excellence at Dwarka Sector 22.

According to The Times of India, Manish Sisodia said that the concept behind the schools of excellence is not to build a new building, but a new system altogether. Sisodia also claimed that these schools would be ideal schools with better teaching facilities, well-spaced classrooms, facilities for extra-curricular activities that will include arts room, sports room, playground. The English-medium schools were approved by the Cabinet last December.

Last year in December, Manish Sisodia said these schools would impart education through English language and the admission process for nursery to class five and, Class nine and 11 would start from 2018. The new buildings of ‘School of Excellence’ in Rohini, Khichdipur, Kalkaji, Madanpur Khadar and Dwarka were ready last year. The decision was taken at a Cabinet meeting, chaired by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. At present, there are three categories of government-run schools in the national capital – Rajkiya Vidyalaya, Pratibha Vikas Vidyalaya and Sarvodaya Vidyalaya. Sisodia had said each would likely have a student strength of around 1,245. For admission to Schools of Excellence, neighbourhood criteria will be followed. The number of seats in these schools would be limited. Twenty-five students in each section of nursery to class five. However, there will be written tests for admission in Class 9 and Class 11. In Pratibha Vidyalaya, students are admitted after entrance tests while in Sarvodaya and Rajkiya Vidyalaya, there is no such condition. Apart from this, the Cabinet has also decided to set up a world-class skill centre in south-west Delhi’s Jaunapur area.