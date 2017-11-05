Delhi government seeks revised estimates from all its departments

The planning department has issued an office memorandum to secretaries and principal secretaries of all departments, asking them to furnish the details by November 7.

The Delhi government has sought revised estimates from all its departments for executing projects, schemes and programmes under their respective jurisdictions. The planning department has issued an office memorandum to secretaries and principal secretaries of all departments, asking them to furnish the details by November 7. The move intends to ensure that there is no shortage of funds for the government-run schemes, programmes and projects in the national capital. The memorandum said that the planning department has initiated the process of preparing the revised outlay 2017-18 for all schemes, projects and programmes. “It is suggested that while projecting the requirement of funds for the remaining part of the year, a realistic view may be taken based on the expenditure upto October 2017 and a realistic requirement of funds upto March 2018,” it said.

“In case the information is not received from the departments in time, revised outlay will be finalised by the planning department, keeping in view, physical and financial progress of schemes/programmes upto October, 2017,” the memorandum said.