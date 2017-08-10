Delhi government re introduces Minimum Wages Bill in Assembly

The Minimum Wages Bill (amendment), 2015 was among the 14 bills passed by the Delhi Assembly, but the Centre had sent back most of proposed legislations with some objections. (PTI)

The Minimum Wages Bill, on Wednesday, was re-introduced in the House by the Delhi government with changes suggested by the Centre. In the bill, one of the major changes was the definition of the state government which was made as ‘Lt Governor of Delhi’. The Minimum Wages Bill (amendment), 2015 was among the 14 bills passed by the Delhi Assembly, but the Centre had sent back most of proposed legislations with some objections. In the re-introduced bill, the government said that “State government means the Lieutenant Governor of National Capital Territory of Delhi, appointed by the President under Article 239 and designated as such under Article 239 AA of the Constitution.”

The bill was tabled by Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on behalf of Labour Minister Gopal Rai as he was not present in the House. Through the bill, the government seeks strict punishment for violations of labour rules. Later, Sisodia also re-introduced ‘The Delhi Netaji Subhas University of Technology Bill, 2017’ in the Assembly.

Earlier this year, the then President Pranab Mukherjee had returned the Netaji Subhas Institute of Technology Bill, which sought university status to the institute, to Delhi Assembly asking the House to reconsider and amend it.