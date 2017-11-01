Delhi government panel recommends replacing cycle rickshaws with e-rickshaws

A panel was formed in January this year for formulating a comprehensive policy regarding e-rickshaws. (PTI)

A Delhi government committee has recommended “complete replacement” of cycle rickshaws with environment-friendly two-seater e-rickshaws in the national capital.

The committee, in its report, has also recommended capping the numbers of e-rickshaws and registration of the vehicle only after the owner gets permanent driving licence.

Following a High Court order, the panel was formed in January this year for formulating a comprehensive policy regarding e-rickshaws.

Cycle rickshaws should completely be replaced with smaller e-rickshaws and efforts should be made to make those more environment and people friendly, the committee’s report stated.

The e-rickshaws approved by the Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, have maximum width of 1 metre and maximum length of 2.8 meters and are permitted to carry four passengers.

The panel has recommended designing smaller e-rickshaws with passenger capacity of two.

“This will make the e-rickshaws more people-friendly and would also help in providing last mile connectivity for those living in the far flung areas where passenger density is low,” the report stated.

It has also recommended doing away with the present system of e-rickshaw registration given on the basis of learning licence held by its owner.

“E-rickshaws should be registered only after the applicant obtains a permanent driving licence,” the panel has recommended.

Noting the problems, like parking and traffic issues, caused due to over one lakh unregistered e-rickshaws, the committee has recommended limiting their numbers.

“At present there is no cap on the number of registered e-rickshaws in Delhi. The committee opines, considering the road space and availability of other modes of transport, the number of e-rickshaw should be limited as done in the case of auto-rickshaw,” it said.

Recommending simplification of registration process for the existing e-rickshaws, the committee has sought a review of the Union Road Transport Ministry’s ban on registration of e- rickshaws manufactured before October 8, 2010.