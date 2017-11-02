Delhi government not being able to provide better health, education, Manish Sisodia blames Centre

Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi, Manish Sisodia. (PTI)

Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi Manish Sisodia today addressed the 6th National Council Meeting of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in New Delhi. While speaking at the council, Sisodia targeted PM Narendra Modi-led Central Government on the issue of health and education facilities that are provided in the state. While attacking the central government, Sisodia said that if the Union govt stops interfering in the work that is being done in Delhi, then in one year it would make a better state as far as health and education is concerned here.

Sisodia also talked about the presence of corruption in the state and then went on to relate it to the Ease of Doing Business statistics that was released by the World Bank a couple of days ago. Sisodia said that when the AAP came to power in the state, the Anti-corruption branch was taken away from them when a lot of corrupt people were sent to the jail. Further, he said that even though it happened, India is being known at the world stage due to the governance of Delhi. Manish Sisodia then said that the ranking of India took a giant leap from 130 to 100 due to only two Indian cities- Delhi and Mumbai; while no other cities were mentioned in the list. He said that the Delhi government has played a huge part in this list.

While lauding the Delhi government, Sisodia said that there was a time when electricity connections were received in 148 days, while now they get it in just 35 days. He further said that we want to provide electrical connection to the needy in just a day. Sisodia further added that due to the work that is being done in the state, the ranking of the country is getting better in the world.