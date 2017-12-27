  3. Delhi government, Maruti Suzuki India Limited to develop automated driving test tracks

Delhi government, Maruti Suzuki India Limited to develop automated driving test tracks

The Delhi government will sign a pact with Maruti Suzuki India Limited tomorrow for developing 12 automated driving test tracks in different parts of the city.

By: | New Delhi | Published: December 27, 2017 12:11 AM
Delhi government, arvind kejriwal, Maruti Suzuki India Limited, Anil Baijal, Motor Licencing Officers, Saray Kale Khan, first automated track, Hauz Khas, Jharoda Kalan A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) will be signed with the automobile manufacturer in presence of Lt Governor Anil Baijal and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal at the LG office, said Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot. (Reuters)
Top News

The Delhi government will sign a pact with Maruti Suzuki India Limited tomorrow for developing 12 automated driving test tracks in different parts of the city. A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) will be signed with the automobile manufacturer in presence of Lt Governor Anil Baijal and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal at the LG office, said Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot. With the coming up of the automated tracks, the process of issuing driving licenses by Motor Licencing Officers (MLOs) will assume greater quality and accuracy, he said. “The first automated track is expected to be launched around January 26 next year at Saray Kale Khan,” Gahlot said. The tracks equipped with cameras and sensors will cost around Rs 1 crore each and will be spread, on an average, across one acre land, the minister said. The tracks will be developed at the transport department’s facilities in Hauz Khas, Burari, Jharoda Kalan, Dwarka, Mayur Vihar, Pratap Nagar, Surajmal Vihar, Loni Border, Rohini, Raja Garden and Shakoor Basti. These will be readied within six to nine months, Gehlot added.

More Top News
  1. No Comments.

Go to Top