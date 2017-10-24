Delhi government faces NGT wrath over use of plastic in city

The Delhi government today came under fire from the National Green Tribunal which rapped it over the rampant use and easy availability of plastic in the national capital, despite prohibition. (Image: Reuters)

The Delhi government today came under fire from the National Green Tribunal which rapped it over the rampant use and easy availability of plastic in the national capital, despite prohibition. A bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice Swatanter Kumar said that despite the ban being imposed, plastic was available free of cost in every part of Delhi. It directed the AAP government to strictly implement its ban order in the city and sought a detailed status report on the issue. “Why are you not implementing the plastic ban effectively? People are getting plastic bags for free from every part of the national capital. Why have you not taken action against the violators? Better implement our order or face action,” the bench said. The counsel appearing for the Delhi government, however, said they have seized plastic and were taking action against the violators.

The tribunal was hearing a plea filed by Ropar resident Abhinav Guleria alleging that the non-woven plastic bags were being used in the markets which were also non-biodegradable. The green panel had last year banned the use of disposable plastic in Delhi and NCR with effect from January 1 this year and directed the city government to take steps to reduce dumped waste.

The NGT had prohibited the use of disposable plastic in the entire city, especially at hotels, restaurants, public and private functions, while asking the Delhi government to take appropriate steps against “storage, sale and use” of such material from January 1. It had also said that an environment compensation of Rs 10,000 would be imposed on vegetable vendors and slaughter houses for throwing garbage in public places.