Delhi government empowers principals to transfer teachers obstructing school functioning

Delhi government has issued a notice that gives principals of government schools the power to recommend transfer of teachers. The Delhi government says that the decision was taken by them in the larger interests of the students and of the functioning of the school. According to the government, the step will empower school principals and act as a deterrent against teachers who are obstructing the smooth functioning of schools. The teachers can still ask school authorities for a transfer at the beginning of an academic year on medical or other grounds, according to an Indian Express report.

The Delhi government order has caused some amount of worry amongst teachers, as they feel that the transfers recommended by the school principals won’t be considered as transfers on administrative grounds, IE reported. As per the notification, which was issued by Delhi government’s Directorate of Education on June 23, a school principal or the Head of the School (HoS) can recommend the transfer of three teachers out of their school in an academic year.

B K Sharma, the principal of a government school in Lajpat Nagar has told the Indian Express that, ”Delhi government has empowered principals or HoS to transfer teachers who are hampering the smooth functioning of the school. The transfer is for teachers who are not cooperating with school administration”.

Atishi Marlena, AAP spokesperson and advisor to Education Minister, told the Indian Express that schools are as good as their leadership and this order was passed to empower the leadership.

Teachers, according to the Indian Express, are worried as the school authorities may transfer them for a minor difference of opinion. The teachers also feel that the principals may misuse the power granted to them by the Delhi government. Some teachers have even questioned the order saying, how can transfers be in the interest of children.