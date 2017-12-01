Delhi government approves Rs 442 cr for sanitation workers

The decision was taken in a Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. (PTI)

The Delhi government on Thursday decided to release around Rs 442 crore to three BJP-ruled municipal corporations (MCDs), to be used to pay salaries and other money to santitation workers. The decision was taken in a Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

“Approving additional funds, the Cabinet said the money released should be used only to make payments to safai karamcharis, including their salaries,” an official statement said. On Wednesday, Kejriwal met a delegation of safai karamcharis and asked the three MCDs to explain what they were doing with funds allocated to them by the Delhi government, following complaints over unpaid wages.

Kejriwal had said that the Delhi government was paying the three MCDs more money than what was paid by previous governments and it was surprising to know that the safai karamcharis were facing problems. “In 2013-14, the East Delhi MC got Rs 287.72 crore compared with Rs 948 crore in 2016-17. Similarly, the North Delhi MC received Rs 808.77 crore in 2013-14 compared with Rs 1,318.26 crore in 2016-17,” he said.