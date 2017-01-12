Delhi government announces new health insurance policy for construction workers

The Arvind Kejriwal-led dispensation also decided to transfer the scholarship amount of the worker’s children directly into their bank accounts. (PTI)

The Delhi government today announced a new health insurance policy for all construction workers in the city under which they and their families will be able to get treatment even in the private hospitals. The Arvind Kejriwal-led dispensation also decided to transfer the scholarship amount of the worker’s children directly into their bank accounts.

Delhi Labour Minister Gopal Rai, who today chaired a meeting of Construction Workers’ Welfare Board, said that health cards will be issued to construction workers through which they and their families can get treatment even in private hospitals.

As of now, the government provides financial health assistance to construction workers once they are admitted in government-run hospitals only.

The decision is likely to benefit about 1.64 lakh registered construction workers in the national capital.

“The Board has set up a four-member committee to work out the modalities of the health insurance policy and asked it to submit its report in a month.

“Some insurance companies today gave representations and we hope that in next six months, the government will issue health cards to construction workers,” Rai told reporters in Delhi Secretariat.

Giving details about scholarships, the Minister said that according to rules, as of now, construction workers’ children studying in the government-run schools are only eligible to get scholarship or financial assistance from the city administration.

“In the meeting, it was decided that Board will also provide monthly scholarship or financial assistance to children of construction workers irrespective of they studying in MCD and NDMC schools,” he said, adding that the four-member committee has also been asked to look into it as well.

Rai said in every district of Delhi, e-offices of the Board will be set up to cater to workers through which they can get themselves registered with them.

Besides, construction workers will also be given skill training in various categories by government-run agencies, he added.