Delhi Golf Club row: Meghalaya CM Mukul Sangma wants strict action; MoS Home Kiren Rijiju terms incident racist

Union minister Kiren Rijiju on Tuesday termed as ‘clear case of racial discrimination’ an alleged case of a woman being shown the door at Delhi Golf Club, New Delhi, for wearing traditional attire, Press Trust of India reported. Rijiju further asked Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik to take appropriate action in the June 25 incident, which, he said, also reflected an “elitist mindset”. Meanwhile, Meghalaya Chief Minister Mukul Sangma also demanded strict action in the case. Sangma said that the incident will have its ramifications and can’t be taken lightly. “Urging MHA to take cognizance of Delhi Golf Club incident and direct Delhi Police to register a Suo Moto case, investigate it,” Sangma said. “Incident cannot be taken lightly as it has its own ramifications on the inclusive character of our nation,” Sangma added.

As per PTI, Rijiju raised the matter with Delhi Police official after Meghalaya chief minister Mukul Sangma discussed the issue with the minister. “I will also speak to the urban development ministry on how such privileges can be given to people with such mindsets,” Rijiju said about the club. “It was a clear case of racial discrimination. Such an elitist mindset of some people will destroy the social fabric of the country,” Rijiju added.

“Action should be taken. Merely issuing a statement is not enough,” the minister added further. In a shocking incident, Tailin Lyngdoh, the Meghalaya woman, was allegedly asked to leave the room because the club’s staffers believed her traditional outfit looked like a “maid’s uniform”.