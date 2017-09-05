Delhi garbage woes: AAP protests against Manoj Tiwari; demands concrete steps

AAP workers protest outside Delhi BJP president Manoj Tiwari’s resident in New Delhi on Tuesday. (PTI)

AAP councilors, volunteers and leaders of opposition in the city’s three civic bodies today staged a protest against BJP leader Manoj Tiwari, demanding a concrete solution to the national capital’s garbage woes. AAP’s Kirari MLA Rituraj torched the city BJP chief’s effigy at the former’s constituency to protest the Municipal Corporation of Delhi’s (MCD) decision to dump the city’s garbage at Rani Khera, claiming that over five lakh people would be affected by the move. “People in the area would die and we would not allow the garbage to be dumped in Rani Khera,” he said. The decision to use Rani Khera as an alternative site was taken after a tower of garbage at the Ghazipur landfill site in east Delhi collapsed on September 1, killing two persons. The AAP blamed the BJP-controlled MCD and the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) for the accident,

The Kejriwal-led party contended that it (BJP-ruled MCD) could not arrange for an alternative site for years, and that the civic bodies lacked a long-term solid waste management plan. “Manoj Tiwari, during the MCD elections this year, had promised the people of Delhi that if the BJP would win the elections, it would, in the first 100 days, completely eradicate any problem related to garbage,” the party said in a statement.

It added that the the “MCD’s reality has come out in the open after the Ghazipur accident”. The National Green Tribunal had yesterday came down heavily on the AAP-led Delhi government and the East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) over the Ghazipur landfill collapse, saying “nothing can be more humiliating than people being killed under garbage hill”.