Delhi gains in civic body rankings, Pune tops chart; check complete list here

Pune, Kolkata and Thiruvananthapuram have emerged on top of a list of 23 major civic bodies in a ranking based on their governance scores. Pune has been pronounced as the best when it comes to local governance. In a major setback to Bengaluru, the city governance has been ranked as worst. Delhi has improved from its position last year and has ranked sixth among the 23 cities with a score of 4.4 out of 10.

Pune has scored 5.1 followed by Kolkata, Thiruvananthapuram, Bhubaneswar and Surat. In the Annual Survey of India’s City-System (ASICS) undertaken for 2017 by non-profit organisation Janaagraha Centre for Citizenship and Democracy, the study evaluated the functioning of urban local bodies in 23 major cities. The scores of the cities varied between 3.0 to 5.1.

The fifth edition of the annual survey revealed that most of the municipalities don’t have enough income to pay salaries to the employees and at least one-third of the seats are lying vacant. The annual survey also brought to light the need for financial and administrative powers to be bestowed on the Mayor and to generate adequate revenues to cater to the expenses. The survey scores revealed that Indian cities are “grossly under-prepared” to deliver high quality of life.

Four criterion were selected for the survey, these were – urban capacities and resources, legitimate political representation and transparency, urban planning and design and accountability and participation. The report has been designed to help city leaders pinpoint the flaws and help them chalk out a reform plan to make their respective areas more liveable.

The governance of other countries has been analysed by the survey report which explains where the Indian metros stand in comparison to other cities across the world. The five cities which have taken the bottom positions are Chennai, Patna, Dehradun, Chandigarh and Bengaluru.