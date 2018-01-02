Delhi fog: 6 flights, 20 trains cancelled due to low visibility

Dense fog continues to prevail in the national capital on Tuesday morning and as a result, both air and railway traffic were affected. (PTI)

Dense fog continues to prevail in the national capital on Tuesday morning and as a result, both air and railway traffic were affected. Six flights at the Delhi airport were cancelled today, while 20 flights were delayed due to low visibility. Railways services were also hit badly as fog engulfed the region completely on the second day of the new year. As of now, 21 trains were cancelled, while 64 of them got delayed and 24 rescheduled due to low visibility in Delhi. Flight operations which were also suspended at the Delhi airport on Monday morning due to poor visibility, which later resumed.

As the visibility dropped as low as 50 meters yesterday, the city witnessed the dense fog of this winter which affected the operations in the morning hours. Dense fog had delayed five domestic and seven International flights, while one flight got cancelled yesterday. As thick fog covered the national capital, Indian Railway services were also affected. Around 56 trains in Delhi were delayed, 20 were rescheduled, while 15 got cancelled due to low visibility in the region.

The India Meteorological Department meanwhile, expects similar fog conditions over north India till Wednesday, likely affecting air and rail passengers.

On the last day of the year 2017, over 90 flights were affected due to dense fog at the Indira Gandhi International Airport, the heaviest of the year. Over 270 flights were delayed, nearly 50 diverted and an estimated 35 were cancelled. No flight could take off from the airport here for nearly four hours between 7.30 am and 11.05 am on Sunday, according to an airport official. Take-offs from the IGI Airport require a minimum visibility range of 125 metres. Delhi airport has advanced technology for low-visibility landings, called CAT IIIB. As a result landings can take place with a visibility of 50 metres. However, for take-offs a minimum visibility of 125 metres is required.

Earlier, flight operations at the Patna airport were affected as dense fog engulfed the aerodrome and visibility dropped below the required limit.