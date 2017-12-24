  3. Delhi fog: Cold Sunday morning in city, 17 trains cancelled

Delhi fog: Cold Sunday morning in city, 17 trains cancelled

It was a cold and foggy morning here on Sunday with the minimum temperature recorded at 6.3 degrees Celsius, two notches below the season's average, the Met Office said.

By: | New Delhi | Updated: December 24, 2017 10:47 AM
train status, railway status, indian railways, train in india, delhi trains, trains cancelled, railway news, train news, delhi train news Saturday’s minimum temperature was recorded at 10.6 degrees Celsius, three notches above the season’s average while the maximum temperature settled at 25.2 degrees Celsius, four notches above the season’s average. (PTI)
Top News

It was a cold and foggy morning here on Sunday with the minimum temperature recorded at 6.3 degrees Celsius, two notches below the season’s average, the Met Office said. At least 17 trains were cancelled due to fog in several parts of northern India. Around 19 trains were delayed and six rescheduled, a Northern Railway official said. “The sky will be clear during the day,” an India Meteorological Department (IMD) official said. The maximum temperature is likely to hover around 25 degrees Celsius. The humidity at 8.30 a.m. was 91 per cent and visibility was 800 metres. Saturday’s minimum temperature was recorded at 10.6 degrees Celsius, three notches above the season’s average while the maximum temperature settled at 25.2 degrees Celsius, four notches above the season’s average.

More Top News
  1. No Comments.

Go to Top