Delhi fog: 15 trains cancelled, 28 delayed due to reduced visibility in northern India

A poor visibility was recorded in several parts of the city today as thick smog enveloped the national capital. It was a foggy morning here on Friday with the minimum temperature recorded at 11 degrees Celsius, three notches above the season’s average. Humidity level recorded at 8.30 am was 86 per cent. At least 15 trains were cancelled, 28 delayed and nine were rescheduled due to fog in several parts of northern India. “There was moderate fog in the morning reducing the visibility to 500 metres. The sky will be partly cloudy during the day,” an India Meteorological Department official said. The maximum temperature was likely to hover around 24 degrees Celsius. Humidity at 8.30 a.m. was 86 per cent. An official of the MeT department said that at 5.30 am, the visibility recorded was 500 mts, which slightly improved to 700 mts at 8.30 am at Safdarjung Observatory. However, at the Palam station, at 8.30 am, visibility was recorded at 400 mts. Any reading that falls below the average figure of 1,000 mts, in fog, was considered poor, the official said. “The skies will remain partly cloudy throughout the day and the maximum temperature is expected to hover around 24 degrees Celsius,” official also said. Yesterday, the maximum and minimum temperatures were recorded at 25.2 and 12 degrees, respectively.

