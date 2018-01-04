Delhi fog: 14 trains cancelled, 60 delayed, flights schedule affected as winter intensifies in national capital

Besides train services, flights have been affected as well.

As cold wave continues to grip Delhi-NCR on Thursday morning, trains and flight schedule has adversely been affected by the low visibility. Atleast 60 trains have been delayed and 18 have been rescheduled given the low visibility in the national capital. Besides train services, flights have been affected as well. IndiGo Twitter handle shared the flight status and said that planes to and from Delhi, Jammu and Varanasi have been affected due to bad weather conditions. According to SkymetWeather reports, winter has intensified in Northwest and Central India. Earlier yesterday, Delhi witnessed a foggy morning with the minimum temperature recorded at 7.4 degrees Celsius and the visibility stood at 800 metres. The severe cold wave swept most places in Haryana and Punjab today, even as a thick blanket of fog affected normal life. Northerly cold winds swept across Rajasthan where the mercury dipped to -1.4 degrees Celsius in Mount Abu, the sole hill station of the desert state.

On Wednesday at least 21 trains were cancelled and 13 were rescheduled given the adverse condition. Meanwhile, the pollution levels in Delhi and NCR have once again become severe. After a prolonged spell of dry weather, northeastern states saw some rains. Andaman and Nicobar Islands too recorded heavy rains. Earlier on Tuesday, the Indian Railways has decided to extend the services of few weekly special trains, in order to clear the holiday rush of passengers and the inconvenience caused due to dense fog in the national capital region. The air quality in the national capital has been keeping under ‘very poor’ category as the fog has not been allowing the particulate matter to disperse. The weather condition is likely to remain the same for the next few days.