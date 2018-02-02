Delhi Fire Tragedy: After Bawana, national capital witnesses 2 major infernos in a day

Delhi Fire Tragedy: After the recent Bawana fire tragedy in the national capital that killed 17 people, Delhi witnessed two major fire incidents this Friday morning.

After the recent Bawana fire tragedy in the national capital that killed 17 people, Delhi witnessed two major fire incidents this Friday morning. Early in the morning, a fire broke out at a shoe factory near west Delhi’s Peeragarhi. One fireman was injured during an operation to put out the blaze. 20 fire tenders were rushed to the spot and the fire has now been brought under control.

A call was received around 2.50 am about the fire and 20 fire tenders were rushed to the spot, an official from the DFS was quoted as saying by PTI. One fireman, Kuldeep, sustained minor injuries to his fingers during the operation. The fire was doused by 10.20 am, he added. The fire has engulfed the basement area, first floor and second floor of the shoe factory.The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

In another incident, a major blaze broke out at hall number 17, gate number 4 of Pragati Maidan. Four fire engines were pressed into service to douse the flames. The reason behind the blaze is as yet not known.

The incidents came weeks after the Bawana firecracker factory blaze that claimed 17 lives. On January 20, a fire had broken out in the storage unit on the ground floor of the two-storey building in Bawana on January 20 and ripped through the structure. Of the 17 killed, 10 were women. The Bawana fire tragedy triggered a political blame game here, which played out in tweets, videos and media statements, as the AAP and the BJP engaged in a war of words, while the Congress sought a judicial probe into the incident.

Meanwhile, on January 31, Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Gagandeep Singh sent Manoj Jain and Lalit Goyal, owner and co-owner respectively of the factory, to Tihar Jail till February 13 after the police sought the same step to prevent them from tampering with evidence.