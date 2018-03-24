Delhi: Fire in Swaroop Nagar godown, 20 tenders at the spot

A fire broke out in a godown in Delhi’s Swaroop Nagar on Saturday afternoon. Around 20 fire tenders were rushed to the spot. (Representative photo: Reuters)

A fire broke out in a godown in Delhi’s Swaroop Nagar on Saturday afternoon. Around 20 fire tenders were rushed to the spot. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. Also, it is not clear if there were people inside the godown when the fire took place. There is no official word on the damage too.

Earlier this week, a godown in the Tughlakabad village area of south Delhi also caught fire where plastic and other scrap materials were stored by ragpickers. However, the blaze was brought under control after the cooling operations taken by the fire department. There was no report of anyone injured or harmed in any manner in the fire.

