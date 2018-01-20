Delhi Fire at Bawana Cracker factory Live Updates: Arvind Kejriwal declares Rs 5 lakh as compensation for kin of deceased, 1 lakh to injured

Delhi Fire at Bawana Plastic factory Live Updates: At least seventeen people are feared dead after a fire ripped through a two-storeyed factory in outer Delhi’s Bawana industrial area this evening. (IE)

Delhi Fire at Bawana Plastic factory Live Updates: At least seventeen people are feared dead after a fire ripped through a two-storeyed factory in outer Delhi’s Bawana industrial area this evening. The police have so far confirmed nine deaths in the fire. According to the initial report, 10 fire tenders have been rushed to the spot. The fire, which broke out this evening, has been brought under control. However, the cooling operations are on and many have been evacuated from the building. The Delhi Fire Services received a call about the fire at the factory around 6.20 pm and 10 fire tenders were rushed to the spot. “The firefighters have removed nine bodies,” a Delhi Fire Services official said. However, Rohini DCP Rajneesh Gupta said four people have died in the blaze. The official said, the blaze, which started from a firecracker factory, has been brought under control. The official said that the rescue operations are underway as more people are suspected to be trapped inside the factory. Satyendar Jain took to micro-blogging site Twitter, and wrote,”Learnt about a serious fire incident in a private factory at Bawana. Several casualties reported. Monitoring the situation. Ordered enquiry.”

1: 40 am: According to police, an FIR has been registered under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections.

1: 30 am: BJP leader Manoj Tiwari has also announced ex-gratia of Rs 50,000 to the victims of fire incident.

1: 15 am: WATCH VIDEO of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal visit to Bawana Industrial area.

1: 10 am: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal have arrived in Bawana and have announced 5 lakh compensation for the kin of the deceased and one lakh for the injured.

12: 50 am: Union Minister Harsh Vardhan, Bharatiya Janata Party leader Manoj Tiwari and Leader of Opposition in Delhi assembly Vijender Gupta have also reached the spot.

12: 40 am: The police said the people who were trapped inside the building were either charred or got choked to death.



12: 30 am: Police have identified the owners and they will be questioned regarding the incident.



12: 25 am: As per fire official, ten women and seven men were killed.

12: 15 am: Minister of State Vijay Goel expressed grief about the incident and is going to visit the place.

Heard about the fire at #Bawana and deeply saddened to know about the loss of lives, rushing to the spot immediately. — Vijay Goel (@VijayGoelBJP) January 20, 2018

12: 05 am: Union Health Secretary Preeti Sudan said,”We have alerted the AIIMS and the Safdarjung Hospital to keep beds and emergency services ready to attend to any victims from the fire”.

11:55 pm: Union Health Minister J P Nadda has asked the hospitals to keep emergencies services ready.

I have directed officials of @MoHFW_INDIA to provide immediate support. Union Health Secretary has spoken to Chief Secretary Delhi. AIIMS trauma centre and Burn Unit Of Safadjung Hospital is ready to provide all support . — Jagat Prakash Nadda (@JPNadda) January 20, 2018

11: 4O pm: The fire is under control now. (Express Photo)

11. 30 pm: Dr Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar Hospital medical superintendent said, “We have received a disaster alert and we are prepared to handle the rush of injured patients.”

11. 20 pm: According to Deputy Commissioner of Police Rajneesh Gupta, police as well as fire brigade and ambulances were rushed to F-83 in Sector 5 of Bawana industrial area.

11. 10 pm: The rescue operations are underway as more people are suspected to be trapped inside the factory, an official said.

10: 50 pm: According to the official there is a rubber factory on the second storey above the firecracker factory.

10: 37 pm: Seventeen killed in a fire which broke out at a plastic godown in Bawana Industrial Area. Take a look at the visual-

10: 32 pm: The Delhi Fire Services received a call about the fire at the factory around 6.20 pm and 10 fire tenders were rushed to the spot, the official said.

10: 26 pm: The official said that the rescue operations are underway as more people are suspected to be trapped inside the factory.

10: 23 pm: WATCH VIDEO- Fire in three factories in Delhi ‘s Bawana Industrial Area.

#Fire in three factories in #Delhi ‘s Bawana Industrial Area. One of them is a cracker factory. 9 people dead till now pic.twitter.com/8NcLRgxZYL — Kirandeep (@raydeep) January 20, 2018

10: 20 pm: Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled the incident and said, “Deeply anguished by the fire at a factory in Bawana. My thoughts are with the families of those who lost their lives. May those who are injured recover quickly.”

Deeply anguished by the fire at a factory in Bawana. My thoughts are with the families of those who lost their lives. May those who are injured recover quickly: PM @narendramodi — PMO India (@PMOIndia) January 20, 2018

10: 18 pm: North Delhi Mayor Preety Agarwal has rushed to the spot, a senior NDMC official said.

10: 13 pm: The official said, the blaze, which started from a firecracker factory, has been brought under control.

10: 08 pm: Delhi government orders inquiry into fire at private factory in Delhi’s Bawana; Keeping close watch on rescue operations, says Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

10: 00 pm: 17 people are dead after the fire ripped through a two-storeyed factory in outer Delhi’s Bawana industrial area this evening.