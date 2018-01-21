  3. Delhi Fire at Bawana cracker factory: LG Anil Baijal meets families of those killed

Delhi Fire at Bawana cracker factory: LG Anil Baijal meets families of those killed

Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal today met families of those killed in the Bawana factory fire at BR Ambedkar Hospital in Rohini.

By: | New Delhi | Published: January 21, 2018 3:21 PM
delhi fire, delhi factory fire, anil baijal reaction on factory fire, arvind kejriwal reaction on factory fire Policemen comfort a relative mourning death of victim at a hospital after a two-storey cracker factory which caught fire in north Delhi’s Bawana Industrial Area on Saturday. (PTI)
Top News

Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal today met families of those killed in the Bawana factory fire at BR Ambedkar Hospital in Rohini. Health Minister Satyendra Jain, who accompanied the LG, said autopsies were conducted only on the bodies that had been identified. “We have formed a committee to look into the matter. People showed us wrappers of firecrackers, I do not think anyone has a licence to manufacture firecrackers in Delhi,” Jain said, adding it was a serious offence. Does not matter if the culprit is a private owner or a government official, action will be taken, he added.

The fire, which erupted on the ground floor of the two-storey firecracker storage unit in outer Delhi’s Bawana industrial area, killed 17 people yesterday and injured two others. The owner of the factory has been arrested.

Get latest news and updates on Auto Expo 2018, check breaking news on Budget 2018, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

More Top News
  1. No Comments.

Go to Top