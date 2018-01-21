Delhi Fire at Bawana cracker factory: LG Anil Baijal meets families of those killed

Policemen comfort a relative mourning death of victim at a hospital after a two-storey cracker factory which caught fire in north Delhi’s Bawana Industrial Area on Saturday. (PTI)

Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal today met families of those killed in the Bawana factory fire at BR Ambedkar Hospital in Rohini. Health Minister Satyendra Jain, who accompanied the LG, said autopsies were conducted only on the bodies that had been identified. “We have formed a committee to look into the matter. People showed us wrappers of firecrackers, I do not think anyone has a licence to manufacture firecrackers in Delhi,” Jain said, adding it was a serious offence. Does not matter if the culprit is a private owner or a government official, action will be taken, he added.

The fire, which erupted on the ground floor of the two-storey firecracker storage unit in outer Delhi’s Bawana industrial area, killed 17 people yesterday and injured two others. The owner of the factory has been arrested.