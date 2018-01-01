Delhi development projects for 2018: Check out new metro line, skywalk, DDA flats, varsities, schools

Delhi development projects for 2018: As the Delhiites have welcomed the new year, government and authorities concerned are set to come up with a host of projects that will benefit the people in the national capital.

Delhi development projects for 2018: As the Delhiites have welcomed the new year, government and authorities concerned are set to come up with a host of projects that will benefit the people in the national capital. The projects include regulations on profit margins at private hospitals, new English-medium schools and varsity centres. Apart from these projects, 20,000 new DDA flats, a bridge, a skywalk and Metro’s Pink Line will boost infrastructure in the national capital.

The Aam Aadmi Party-led Delhi government plans to bring in a law to cap the margin of profit from sale of medicines, consumables and diagnostic investigation. The development comes against the backdrop of allegations of overcharging by the family of a seven-year-old girl, who died due to dengue-related complications at Fortis, Gurgaon. A nine-member expert panel, headed by the Director General of Health Services, will submit its recommendations by early next month. Sources said the panel is in the final stages of consultation with stakeholders to come up with a blueprint. Big developments are also expected at AIIMS, which sees over 12,000 patients per day at its OPD.

‘100’ number to reach out to police will be a thing of the past, replaced by the new ‘112’ for help during all emergencies — from medical to fire to law-and-order.

Schools under the south and east civic bodies will adopt English as the medium of teaching for all subjects from the next academic session. SDMC has already announced that four schools under its jurisdiction will have one section each in nursery and Class I using English as the medium of instruction. Delhi University, Jawaharlal Nehru University and Jamia Millia Islamia will see new schools/departments or new courses being launched in the coming year. DU’s Executive Council has given approval to set up a School of Transnational Affairs.

The DDA will build 20,987 flats in the 2018 scheme, of which 488 will be three-bedroom higher income group flats, 579 middle income group flats, 16,296 low income group flats and 3,624 EWS flats. The new houses will be in Vasant Kunj, Mehrauli-Mahipalpur road near Sultanpur Tomb, Narela and Rohini. The DDA has started construction at most of the sites and plans to finish it by September.