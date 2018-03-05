Delhi CS assault: AAP MLA Nitin Tyagi questioned

Police are likely to summon more MLAs for questioning but no details were divulged on the names of those likely to be called next. (PTI)

The Delhi Police today questioned AAP MLA Nitin Tyagi in connection with alleged assault on Chief Secretary Anshu Prakash, with more MLAs of the ruling party likely to be summoned for questioning in the case. Tyagi could not turn up for the questioning earlier since he was in Kolkata. He had sought a week’s time to present himself in front of the city police. The Laxmi Nagar MLA arrived at the Civil Lines police station at around 3 pm and was questioned for about three hours, said Harendra Kumar Singh, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (North). The MLA’s role in the case is under investigation as he was present at Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s residence, where the alleged assault took place on the night of February 19-20. AAP legislator Rajesh Rishi, who was also present at the time of the incident, was questioned last week.

Police are likely to summon more MLAs for questioning but no details were divulged on the names of those likely to be called next. Eleven MLAs, apart from Kejriwal, his adviser V K Jain and Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia were present during the meeting at Kejriwal’s residence when Prakash was allegedly attacked. On February 23, a police team examined the CCTV surveillance system installed at the chief minister’s residence in Civil Lines area and seized the hard disc; the forensic report of which is still awaited.

Two other AAP MLAs – Amanatullah Khan and Prakash Jarwal – were arrested and are now in judicial custody in connection with the case. V K Jain was also questioned in connection with the case. The alleged assault on the chief secretary has triggered a bitter tussle between the Delhi government and the bureaucracy.