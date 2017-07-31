  3. Delhi court to hear plea against CM Arvind Kejriwal in case of alleged nepotism

Delhi court to hear plea against CM Arvind Kejriwal in case of alleged nepotism

The Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) had filed a status report based on Rahul Sharma's, founder of Roads Anti-Corruption Organisation (RACO), complaint against Kejriwal's deceased brother-in-law Surendra Kumar Bansal.

By: | New Delhi | Updated: July 31, 2017 9:41 AM
A Delhi court will today continue hearing on a plea against Delhi Chief Minsiter Arvind Kejriwal and his brother-in-law in a case of alleged nepotism as he allegedly favoured his relative in granting a contract to him for which fake bills worth crores were submitted in the Public Works Department (PWD). (PTI)

A Delhi court will today continue hearing on a plea against Delhi Chief Minsiter Arvind Kejriwal and his brother-in-law in a case of alleged nepotism as he allegedly favoured his relative in granting a contract to him for which fake bills worth crores were submitted in the Public Works Department (PWD). The Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) had filed a status report based on Rahul Sharma’s, founder of Roads Anti-Corruption Organisation (RACO), complaint against Kejriwal’s deceased brother-in-law Surendra Kumar Bansal.

The court had also sought a status report from the ACB on the attack on the complainant. The ACB on May 2 informed a Delhi court that it had lodged three separate FIRs on a criminal complaint filed against Kejriwal and others in an alleged PWD scam.

  1. No Comments.

Go to Top