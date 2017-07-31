Delhi court to hear plea against CM Arvind Kejriwal in case of alleged nepotism

A Delhi court will today continue hearing on a plea against Delhi Chief Minsiter Arvind Kejriwal and his brother-in-law in a case of alleged nepotism as he allegedly favoured his relative in granting a contract to him for which fake bills worth crores were submitted in the Public Works Department (PWD). (PTI)

A Delhi court will today continue hearing on a plea against Delhi Chief Minsiter Arvind Kejriwal and his brother-in-law in a case of alleged nepotism as he allegedly favoured his relative in granting a contract to him for which fake bills worth crores were submitted in the Public Works Department (PWD). The Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) had filed a status report based on Rahul Sharma’s, founder of Roads Anti-Corruption Organisation (RACO), complaint against Kejriwal’s deceased brother-in-law Surendra Kumar Bansal.

The court had also sought a status report from the ACB on the attack on the complainant. The ACB on May 2 informed a Delhi court that it had lodged three separate FIRs on a criminal complaint filed against Kejriwal and others in an alleged PWD scam.