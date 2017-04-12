Delhi Court issues fresh non-bailable warrant against Vijay Mallya in FERA violation matter

Following confirmation from the Enforcement Directorate, stating that a non-bailable warrant against Mallya on November 4 last year has not been executed, the Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Sumit Dass has passed the recent order against Mallya. (PTI)

Raising fresh troubles for the beleaguered businessman Vijay Mallya, a Delhi court has today issued an open-ended non-bailable warrant against the liquor baron in connection with a case involving foreign Exchange Regulation Act (FERA) violation matter. Following confirmation from the Enforcement Directorate, stating that a non-bailable warrant against Mallya on November 4 last year has not been executed, the Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Sumit Dass has passed the recent order against Mallya.

While unlike a non-bailable warrant, the open-ended non-bailable warrant does not carry the time limit for execution, the court will be hearing the matter next on November 8 but has asked the agency to file a progress report within the next two months.

Days back, the Vijay Mallya villa in Goa which was now with a consortium of banks to obtain loans of around Rs 9,000 crore has finally been sold. It has been bought by an actor-businessman Sachiin Joshi for an amount of Rs 73.01 crore. The villa was up for sale from a long time. The lender banks had opened the villa for inspection to interested bidders several times. Vijay Mallya used to use the villa to host lavish parties.

The grandeur of the villa finds mention in the autobiography of flamboyant West Indies batsman Chris Gayle. Gayle, after joining Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), which was earlier owned by Mallya but is now with Diageo, got an opportunity to stay in the villa where he had spent five days as “the king of the villa”. According to India Today, Joshi paid slightly more than the property’s previous reserve price of Rs 73 crore and that SBI chairman Arundhati Bhattacharya had confirmed the sale took place.