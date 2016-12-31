Delhi cops gear up for New Year ’s Eve, will take action for violation of laws

As the nation is set to welcome 2017 within few hours, the Delhi Traffic Police on Saturday issued a traffic advisory to ensure smooth flow and regulation of traffic on New Year’s Eve. (Reuters)

As the nation is set to welcome 2017 within few hours, the Delhi Traffic Police on Saturday issued a traffic advisory to ensure smooth flow and regulation of traffic on New Year’s Eve. Special restrictions have been put in place from 8 p.m. onwards till the midnight in key areas such as Connaught Place.

1,240 traffic police personnel have been deployed in Connaught Place, said Special Commissioner of Police at the Traffic Police, Ajay Kashyap. Vehicles have been barred entry into the inner, middle and outer circle of Connaught Place.

In addition to this, areas where arrangements have been made include Saket, M-Block Market Greater Kailash, Chirag Delhi, New Friends Colony, Defence Colony, South-Extn, Mehrauli, Aya Nagar Border, Khan Pur, Nehru Place near Eros Hotel, Govind Puri Metro Station, Vasant Vihar, Vasant Kunj, Kapashera, Dwarka, Rajouri Garden, Netaji Subash Place, Rohini, Pitampura, Ashok Vihar, G.T. Karnal Road, Karkardooma, Laxmi Nagar, Preet Vihar, Mayur Vihar Ph-I&II.

The advisory stated that in case of drunken driving, red light jumping and wrong lane has fines of up to Rs. 2,000 and suspension of driving licence for three months and jail are potions that would be exercised.

In co-ordination with the police and the Police Control Room, the traffic police has also placed special pickets at ‘vulnerable locations’ to check stunts on motorcycles, over speeding, reckless driving, zig-zag and dangerous driving. Two wheeler riders have been advised to wear helmets and avoid triple riding.